Chandrababu criticises YS Jagan govt over debts. says AP will go bankrupt with debts

TDP chief Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu said he had never made revenge politics. He was speaking in a virtual manner today as part of TDP Mahanada said that he explained the opportunities for the development of the IT sector in India and asked to set up a Microsoft branch in Hyderabad thinking that if Microsoft came to Hyderabad, many IT companies in the world would come there and same thing happened again. "Today there are many IT companies in Hyderabad, "said Chandrababu Naidu.

"I designed the Hi-Tech City to promote IT and asked the IT companies experts to come back to India from America and spoken to Microsoft representatives, " said Chandrababu Naidu. He said wealth must be created by any state government and need to continue the trends with that wealth. Chandrababu alleged that the present Andhra Pradesh government has not done such a thing and is going on with debts.



Naidu further said that the number of engineering colleges in Hyderabad has increased and he was satisfied with the work he did. He said economic inequalities must be eliminated and warned that development cannot take place without it