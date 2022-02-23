Chandrababu decides BTech Ravi as TDP candidate for Pulivendula constituency

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has focused on strengthening of party in Andhra Pradesh. To this extent, he has been holding meetings with the leaders of the constituencies. Against this backdrop, the former chief minister has held review with Pulivendula constituency leaders and gave clarity on the party candidate in the constituency. Mareddy Rabindranath Reddy aka BTech Ravi has been finalised as the Telugu Desam (TDP) candidate in the upcoming elections for the Pulivendula Assembly seat in Kadapa district.



Chandrababu held a review meeting with Pulivendula constituency leaders at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday. Meanwhile, some leaders pointed out to Chandrababu that there was a campaign in the district for the return of former MLC Satish Reddy, who had contested from Pulivendula in the last elections and later resigned from the party.

Speaking on this, Chandrababu clarified that even if those who left the party would return, BTech Ravi will contest in the next elections. To that end, all the leaders were directed to move forward with the party ranks and strengthen the TDP locally. BTech Ravi who is currently an MLC, continues to be the Pulivendula constituency TDP in-charge.