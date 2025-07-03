Chandrababu defends Banakacharla project, says will not cause harm to anyone

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the Banakacharla project will not cause harm to anyone, emphasising that an average of 2,000 TMC of water has flowed into the sea from the Godavari River every year over the past century. "If we can utilise even 200 TMC of this wasted water, it would significantly benefit the Telugu people and help resolve water scarcity issues," he stated. Naidu asserted his support for projects on the Godavari in Telangana, clarifying that he has never opposed such initiatives.

The CM highlighted that his government had allocated ₹3,950 crore to the Handri Niva project in Rayalaseema, along with providing a 90% subsidy for micro irrigation. He outlined the administration’s commitment to prioritising profitable crops and promoting commercial farming to increase farmers' incomes, even acknowledging the challenges posed by fluctuating market rates for these crops. "We are moving forward despite numerous difficulties.

Our government is dedicated to supporting farmers in every possible way," he declared. Naidu further contrasted his government's inclusive approach with that of the previous administration, which he claimed favoured only select beneficiaries, stating, "We salute the mother, no matter how many children we have."