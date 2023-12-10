Live
- As Yogi acts on Yamuna Expressway, IIT-D study analyses high accident rate
- Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians
- Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- 8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train
- Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train
- Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China
- Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana
- What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
- Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport
Just In
Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
Reminds that neither Chandrababu nor TDP interfered in the Telangana elections
Hyderabad: After the victory of the Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections, the appearance of TDP flags in the celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad became a hot topic at that time. The YCP leaders criticized the waving of TDP flags during the Congress celebrations. Kodali Nani criticized that it is strange for TDP to celebrate Revanth Reddy as the CM.
If NTR puts TDP against Congress, that party shamelessly went to Gandhi Bhavan and hoisted TDP flags.
TDP State General Secretary Buddha Venkanna responded to these criticisms. He reminded that neither Chandrababu nor TDP interfered in the Telangana elections. He asked what the connection between TDP flags and Chandrababu at Gandhi Bhavan is. He warned that it is Jagan's responsibility to control the YCP leaders who are throwing tantrums against Chandrababu, and if they talk to each other, they will have to respond in the same way.
Many YCP leaders are preparing to leave AP after seeing the Telangana election results. He said that Kodali Nani, who was suspended from TDP, has joined YCP, and if he says that whatever he likes against Chandrababu, it will not be tolerated.
Venkanna said that he hopes to contest from Vijayawada West in the next elections. He made sensational comments saying that he is confident that he will be given a seat as a BC candidate and if not, he has Option-B. MLAs who moved from TDP to YCP will not win the next election, he said.