Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna

Hyderabad: After the victory of the Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections, the appearance of TDP flags in the celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad became a hot topic at that time. The YCP leaders criticized the waving of TDP flags during the Congress celebrations. Kodali Nani criticized that it is strange for TDP to celebrate Revanth Reddy as the CM.

If NTR puts TDP against Congress, that party shamelessly went to Gandhi Bhavan and hoisted TDP flags.

TDP State General Secretary Buddha Venkanna responded to these criticisms. He reminded that neither Chandrababu nor TDP interfered in the Telangana elections. He asked what the connection between TDP flags and Chandrababu at Gandhi Bhavan is. He warned that it is Jagan's responsibility to control the YCP leaders who are throwing tantrums against Chandrababu, and if they talk to each other, they will have to respond in the same way.

Many YCP leaders are preparing to leave AP after seeing the Telangana election results. He said that Kodali Nani, who was suspended from TDP, has joined YCP, and if he says that whatever he likes against Chandrababu, it will not be tolerated.

Venkanna said that he hopes to contest from Vijayawada West in the next elections. He made sensational comments saying that he is confident that he will be given a seat as a BC candidate and if not, he has Option-B. MLAs who moved from TDP to YCP will not win the next election, he said.