Chandrababu hoists flag in Undavalli, says youth power should be utilised properly

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that India will reach the highest position in the world if the youth power is properly utilised. The TDP chief unfurled the national flag at his residence in Undavalli on the occasion of Republic Day.

Later, Naidu said that he wanted to travel in a planned way with 'Vision-2047' and opined that his aim should be to achieve a society without poverty and inequality. He said that he will fight for the preservation of the constitution in Andhra Pradesh with the spirit of independence.

Chandrababu alleged that YSRCP destroyed Andhra Pradesh with its destructive rule and called everyone to fight for the protection of the constitution in the state.

