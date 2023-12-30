Chandrababu inaugurates Anna Canteen in Kuppam, asks people to give 1 lakh majority

Live
TDP National President and former chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district continues for the third day. On this occasion, a huge rally was organized from the R&B guest house to the bus stand. He started Anna canteen near the bus stand and served meals himself.
On this occasion, Chandrababu addressed the people who gathered in large numbers. Looking at the enthusiasm of the people, he said that people are ready to send YSRCP home and assured that Kuppam constituency will be developed more in the coming days than the development done in 35 years.
"We will establish a special park for the development of the granite industry; people should give him a majority of one lakh and show the strength of Kuppam once again. He said we should fight against the YSRCP government and defeat them in the next elections.