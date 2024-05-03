Live
Just In
New Delhi: LG sacks 82 DCW contractual staff
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal gets emotional during a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday
New Delhi : Former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday slammed the Delhi Lt Governor over the issue of termination of contractual employees of the commission questioning how it will function if most of its staff are dismissed.
"The LG (Lt Governor) in his Tughlaqi farman (arbitrary order) has asked for removing all the contractual staff (of DCW). There are 90 staff in DCW out of which only eight are permanent and the rest 82 are contractual workers employed for low wages at three months contracts," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal said.
She said if all the contractual staff are removed then "how will eight employees run the women helpline, crisis intervention centre, rape crisis cell, Mahila Panchayat? Where will the hundreds of women and girls who come to seek help here go?"
"Is this their policy that rapists will roam free and the commission for women will be shut down. What will LG gain from such a narrow and negative view?" Maliwal questioned. No immediate reaction was available from the LG office over Maliwal's allegations. She also claimed that the DCW was the first women's body to raise its voice over issues like the Manipur incident and complaints of female wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.