New Delhi: Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport

New Delhi : Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday amid an escalating political row over his alleged sexual harassment of several women.

On Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's demand for revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such action can be taken only on the directions of a court.



Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is said to have left India on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his Hassan constituency. The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended the Hassan MP from the party.



"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany. "Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany.



The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Hassan in recent days.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on sexual abuse charges against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: "This is not a sex scandal, but a mass rape. Every BJP leader was aware that Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist, yet they supported him, formed alliance with JD(S)."



Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.



On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.



"Our SIT members are taking legal advice on whether to give time to the accused. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours," Parameshwara added.

