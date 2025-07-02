Chandrababu inaugurates development projects in Kuppam, announces free solar power

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that solar power will be provided free of charge to farmers for their pump sets. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony and inauguration of various development projects worth ₹1,292.74 crore in Kuppam constituency, Naidu pledged that efforts would be made to install solar power in every household, alleviating electricity charges permanently.

During the 'Prajavedika Sabha' held in Tummishi, Naidu expressed his vision for the transformation of Kuppam, citing the establishment of a Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub constituency as a key initiative.

"Development and welfare should go hand in hand," he stated. "We must create wealth while also implementing welfare programmes. The people of Kuppam have graciously elected me as an MLA nine times. The current YSRCP government has wreaked havoc in the state, dismantling established systems."

Naidu highlighted achievements under his administration, including the completion of pothole-free roads and a planned ₹3,829 crore investment to provide water access to every farmland. He also announced plans to elevate Kuppam to a prominent milk production hub, with initiatives like a ₹98,000 subsidy for backward classes to support the generation of three kilowatts of solar energy under the PM Suryagarh scheme.

Further developments highlighted included the impending construction of an airport in the Kuppam area and the creation of new roads parallel to Kuppam-Hosur, aimed at attracting large-scale industries to the constituency.