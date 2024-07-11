Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu promised to clear the debt of the people with the power given by God. He inspected the Polavaram left canal in Darlapudi of Anakapalli district and addressed the people there, stating that the district will develop once the Uttarandhra Sujala stream is completed.

Naidu criticized the previous government for the mismanagement of the Polavaram project, stating that it was brought to a standstill during their regime. He assured the completion of the project, which would irrigate one lakh acres and cost Rs.800 crores. Naidu also announced plans to call tenders and complete the project as soon as possible, bringing 2500 cusecs of water to Anakapalli district through the Purushottapatnam lift scheme.

The CM emphasized the importance of bringing Godavari waters to Anakapalli district for irrigation. He expressed his commitment to sustaining the state and ensuring its development, despite the financial challenges faced by the previous government.