Chandrababu Invites Public Suggestions for Swarnandhra Pradesh 2047 Initiative
In an effort to shape a prosperous future for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions for the development of Swarnandhra Pradesh. Emphasizing the importance of public participation, he announced that submissions can be made through the official government website, swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/Suggestions.
Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that the initiative aims to foster a collaborative approach to governance, as he believes that the collective input from citizens is vital for the state's growth. As part of this initiative, individuals who provide suggestions will receive a congratulatory e-certificate, enhancing community engagement.
The Chief Minister set an ambitious target of achieving a better growth rate by the year 2047, marking the beginning of a transformative journey towards a flourishing Swarnandhra. He encouraged citizens to envision the future of Andhra Pradesh, stating, "We have collectively built Swarnandhra by considering every suggestion."