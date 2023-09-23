Chandrababu lawyers move Supreme Court on skill development case, hearing likely on Monday

The legal battle of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development scam that is creating a sensation in national politics, has reached the Supreme Court. The TDP Chief has approached the Supreme Court of the country seeking to free him from the illegal case. It is known that the AP High Court on Friday rejected the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu to quash the FIR registered against him by the AP CID in connection with the skill development scam. Challenging the judgment given by the High Court, lawyers on behalf of Chandrababu filed a quash petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday.



In this petition, the lawyers stated that Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act applies to Chandrababu. The petition also sought to quash the remand issued by the ACB court. The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. It seems that there is a possibility that this petition will be mentioned before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the investigation will be started immediately.



CID lawyers are gearing up to present their arguments effectively on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu.