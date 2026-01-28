Demand to Declare Tulu as Karnataka’s Second Additional Language Raised in Assembly

Bengaluru: The demand to declare Tulu as Karnataka’s second additional language was raised once again in the Legislative Assembly, with Puttur MLA Ashok Rai seeking a clear timeline from the government on the long-pending proposal.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the special Assembly session, Rai said he had first submitted the demand in his maiden session as an MLA and had continued to pursue it in every subsequent session. “All necessary groundwork has been completed, study teams have been sent to other states, and the declaration does not impose any financial burden on the government. Then why the delay?” he asked, seeking a direct response from the government.

Responding to the query, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi said the government was treating the issue with seriousness and assured that a final decision would be taken after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. He said the matter would be discussed by a committee comprising the Chief Minister and the Speaker before an announcement is made.

Rai highlighted that Tulu has a history of over 3,000 years, possesses its own script, and is recognised on global platforms, including Google Translate. He noted that Tulu studies are offered in universities in countries such as Germany and France and that several universities allow examinations in the language. He also pointed out that other states have declared more than one language as additional or official languages.

The minister said both Ashok Rai and Speaker U.T. Khader had shown special interest in the matter. He added that study teams were sent to states such as Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to examine how local languages, including Urdu in Andhra Pradesh, were accorded official or additional language status.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Vedanavyas Kamath said an exhaustive report on Tulu had already been prepared by Dr Mohan Alva and submitted to the government. He urged the government to place the report before the Cabinet and approve it.

Responding sharply, Minister Tangadagi said the issue was not pursued earlier when a Tulu-region legislator headed the Kannada and Culture Ministry, but assured that he would now take concrete steps.

Reiterating his stand, Rai said Tulu was the “mother tongue of the region” and asserted that the movement would continue until the language is declared the state’s second additional language.