Chandrababu, Lokesh expresses concern over Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan's Son injury
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his concerns regarding the injury of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, who was hurt in a fire incident at a school in Singapore. Taking to social media platform X-Vedika, Naidu conveyed his wishes for Mark's speedy recovery, expressing his distress over the incident.
In his post, Naidu stated: “It is worrying that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar, who is studying there, was injured in a fire incident at a school in Singapore. I pray to God for Shankar, who is undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital, to recover quickly.”
Minister Nara Lokesh also took to social media to express his sorrow over the incident. He stated he was shocked to learn about the fire and expressed his sadness regarding Mark Shankar's injury. Lokesh wished for the family to find strength during this difficult time, saying he hopes God provides comfort to Pawan Kalyan's family amidst the crisis.