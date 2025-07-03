Chandrababu meets mango farmers in Kuppam, addresses concerns

In a focused visit to the Kuppam constituency within Chittoor district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with local mango farmers to address their concerns and discuss pertinent issues within the agricultural sector.

Chandrababu meets mango farmers in Kuppam, addresses concernsThe meeting took place at his residence near Kadapalli, where the CM was joined by MLAs Muralimohan and Thomas, as well as key officials including Horticulture Commissioner Srinivasulu Reddy and District Collector Sumit Kumar. The gathering aimed to facilitate dialogue between farmers and the horticulture department, fostering collaboration to improve the mango farming industry in the region.