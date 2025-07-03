Live
- 118 million women consumers in India enter credit mainstream for 1st time in 10 years
- CM Nitish inspects rising Ganga water level in Patna
- ‘Smooth roads, bright future’: PMGSY brings connectivity, relief to Bihar’s Vaishali residents
- Asteroid 2025 MV89 to Pass Near Earth on July 4
- Pakistan can visit India for Hockey Asia Cup: Sports Ministry sources
- Maha govt plans to bring in new sand policy for Gharkul beneficiaries
- India Crosses 400-Run Mark in Second Test vs England; Gill Shines with 168*
- EXCLUSIVE: Kush Jotwani on Landing Metro… In Dino; “I Got the Confirmation Right Before My Flight Took Off”
- TN BJP slams MK Stalin govt over attack on journalist, demands immediate action
- Kay Kay Menon reveals what he has added to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
Chandrababu meets mango farmers in Kuppam, addresses concerns
In a focused visit to the Kuppam constituency within Chittoor district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with local mango farmers to address their concerns and discuss pertinent issues within the agricultural sector.
Chandrababu meets mango farmers in Kuppam, addresses concernsThe meeting took place at his residence near Kadapalli, where the CM was joined by MLAs Muralimohan and Thomas, as well as key officials including Horticulture Commissioner Srinivasulu Reddy and District Collector Sumit Kumar. The gathering aimed to facilitate dialogue between farmers and the horticulture department, fostering collaboration to improve the mango farming industry in the region.
