Chandrababu Meets Union Finance Minister Ahead of Budget Presentation

In a crucial meeting held on Friday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various financial concerns pertaining to the state. This meeting comes in light of the upcoming Union Budget, which is set to be presented in Parliament on February 1.


During the discussions, Naidu is expected to urge the Union government to prioritize Andhra Pradesh in the budget allocations, addressing ongoing financial issues that the state is facing. In addition to his meeting with Sitharaman, he has also requested appointments with other Union ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prahlad Joshi, indicating a broader agenda for enhancing financial support for his state.

After concluding these important discussions, Naidu plans to return to Vijayawada. He will also pay a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind later in the afternoon. Notably, Naidu arrived in Delhi directly on Thursday after completing his tour in Davos, marking a busy and significant period of engagement.

