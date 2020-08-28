Chandrababu Naidu accused of 'distorting' Supreme court verdict on Amaravati

Amaravati: YSRCP Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media for "distorting" even the court verdict on Amaravati.



Speaking to media at party central office at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Amarnath said that a section of media-friendly to Naidu has been distorting the apex court judgment on special leave petition filed by the state with regard to decentralisation bill and CRDA repeal bill.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opted for decentralisation of administration for equal development of all regions, the reports filed in a section of media are creating panic among the people of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Chandrababu Naidu and media favourable to him are conspiring to oppose the decentralisation of administration ever since the Chief Minister announced it in the Assembly, he said. MLA Amarnath, flaying a section of media for reporting misinformation on the construction of state guest house in Visakhapatnam, said the guest house land was not related to the Thotlakonda Buddhist site.

The protected area at Thotlakonda is limited to an extent of 120 acre, and the land allotted for the government guest house is five kilometre away from the Buddhist sites, he said.