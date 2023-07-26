Chandrababu Naidu briefs on Rayalaseema projects, says YSRCP ignored irrigation dept

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu recently conducted a power point presentation to inform the public about the Rayalaseema projects. During a media interaction, Naidu highlighted the importance of water and mentioned the conflicts that arise between countries and states over water resources. He credited the development of Rayalaseema to the Telugu Ganga project initiated by NTR, stating that connecting the Krishna and Godavari rivers would bring significant benefits to the state.

Naidu expressed his disappointment with the current YCP government, claiming that they have mismanaged the irrigation department. He compared the expenditure on irrigation projects during the TDP rule, which amounted to Rs. 68,293 crores, to the significantly lower amount of Rs. 22,165 crores spent by the YSRCP government. Naidu emphasized the TDP's commitment to the people of Rayalaseema, noting that the party has been a source of hope for the region.

He highlighted the challenges faced by districts like Anantapur, where groundnut crops experienced drought for eight out of ten years. Naidu reminded the people of Rayalaseema that NTR had initiated the Telugu Ganga project to address such issues. He also mentioned the Handri-Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects, which have been implemented to provide water to Rayalaseema through the Pattiseema project. Naidu further mentioned his efforts in advocating for river linking projects, including the Krishna-Godavari connection through the Polavaram project, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Naidu, during the TDP regime, 9.63 percent of the total budget was allocated to irrigation, while only 2.35 percent of the budget has been spent on irrigation during Chief Minister Jagan's regime. He highlighted the TDP's commitment to irrigate every acre in Andhra Pradesh by connecting rivers.