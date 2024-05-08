Congress City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy meets Corporate Incharges of 50 Divisions

Congress Party City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy organized a crucial meeting with the corporate incharges of 50 divisions. The meeting, which was held under the leadership of Vishnu Preetham Reddy, aimed at discussing strategies for the upcoming elections.

The chief guest at the meeting was Mr. Afzal Khan, MLA and candidate of the Congress party. Khan emphasized the importance of hard work and unity within the party, urging everyone to work diligently for the Congress party in all 50 divisions. He also stressed the inclusion of booth committee members in the election process and encouraged discussions with ward in-charges.

City president Vishnu Preetham Reddy expressed his confidence in Ms. Y, Y, Sharmila Reddy, the MP candidate, and called for strong support to ensure her victory with an overwhelming majority. He also emphasized the need to work tirelessly for MLA candidate Afzal Khan, with the goal of reinstating the Congress party's prominence in the region.

Attendees at the meeting included Narasimhu, Kishore, Ali Khan, Lewis, Ameer, Kulaiappa, Sujatha Reddy, MP Suresh, Lavanya, Hari, Salahuddin, Nazir Khan, Zakir, Khader Khan, Rahmatulla Khan, Srinivasulu Reddy, and others. The participants discussed the importance of uniting both old and new party members and working together towards a common goal.





