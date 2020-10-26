Chandrababu Naidu decries arrests of TDP leaders

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the arrests of the Party leaders to prevent them from taking 'Maha Padayatra' in Chittoor district, in a statement.

Naidu termed it as undemocratic on the part of the Government to obstruct the TDP leaders from expressing their protest against the YSRCP regime's indifference towards the Handri-Neeva works.

The TDP chief strongly objected to the suppressive and repressive actions of the Jaganmohan Reddy rule against the TDP leaders who only tried to bring the problems of the farmers to the notice of the Government. In the previous TDP regime, timely water supply was ensured to Pulivendula and 'chini' plantations were saved. But now, the YSRCP regime was acting with a vengeance against the Kuppam assembly segment.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded withdrawal of house arrests of TDP leaders immediately and the false cases made against them. The YSRCP should say goodbye to the anti-farmer activities and policies. The irrigation and drinking water needs of Kuppam area should be fulfilled without further delay. The Handri-Neeva Lift Irrigation works should be completed on a war footing.

The TDP chief was reacting strongly to the Government's crackdown against the TDP protesting leaders. The house arrests of former Minister Amaranath Reddy and Palamaneru leaders came in for a lot of criticism. They gave a call for 'Maha Padayatra' from Ramakuppam in support of their demand for drinking water to Kuppam.

The police have also placed under house arrest Punganuru TDP incharge Aneesha Reddy, Kuppam leader Gounivari Srinivasulu and other party leaders. They accused the Jagan Reddy regime of harassing all sections of people along political lines. The YSRCP was continuing its politics of oppression and vindictiveness after coming to power in the State in the 2019 elections. The ruling party leaders were giving all their focus on destructions and demolitions but not development and wellbeing of AP people.