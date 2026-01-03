Poison distributed in Indore: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always silent whenever poor die.

Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become the epicentre of misgovernance and cited various instances of casualties reportedly due to cough syrups, poor hygiene at government hospitals and now due to contaminated water.'Not water, but poison was distributed in Indore, and the administration remained in deep slumber,' he said in a post on X in Hindi.'Every home is filled with mourning, the poor are helpless -- and on top of that, BJP leaders are making arrogant statements.

Those who lost their lives and livelihoods needed solace; the government offered arrogance,' he said.