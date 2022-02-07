Chandrababu Naidu demands Andhra Pradesh govt. to resolve Employees concerns on PRC

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu criticized the government is cutting subsidies to employees that was given by the previous TDP government. He recalled that the then TDP government had given 43 per cent fitment even though the economic situation was not good. He alleged that the employees were threatened by government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.



He told the media this evening that "no state has made any cuts in wages in the name of the Coronavirus abd demanded legal demands of the employees should be addressed immediately. Responding to power issue in the state, Naidu demanded to stop power cuts and reduction in electricity charges. He also demanded to immediately release the arrears of discoms.

Chandrababu found fault with YSRCP government for going ahead to sell the capital lands while the High Court verdict was in reserve. He said that it was not right to mortgage the capital lands. The TDP chief demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of those who died after consuming adulterated toddy.