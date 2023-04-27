Chandrababu Naidu hatched conspiracy to gain political mileage, alleges YSRCP MLA

Pulivendula(YSR District): Just a day ahead of the TS High Court delivering the verdict over the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy and Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu met Avinash at his residence in Pulivendula on Wednesday. Party leaders extended solidarity with the MP on the occasion. Avinash conducted a Praja Darbar and received representations from the people at the R&B Guest House. Meanwhile as part of ongoing probe into the Viveka murder case, the CBI slueths probed three UCIL employees (colleagues of one of the accused Udaya Kumar Reddy).

While indirectly indicating that the arrest of Kadapa MP is inevitable, Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu hatched a conspiracy pertaining to the case only to gain political benefit in 2024 State Assembly elections. Unfortunately Avinash become scapegoat in the 'wicked' politics played by the TDP supremo.

Sivaprasad Reddy said even if the case Kadapa MP was arrested in the case, he would definitely come out on bail to prove his innocence in this case. The Proddayuru MLA reiterated that he would submit resignation to his post along with nine other YSRCP MLAs in the district if Avinash Reddy is found guilty in the case.