Chandrababu Naidu Issues Caution to TDP Leaders at TDLP Meeting

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu delivered a strict message to the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs). He emphasized that any misstep by party members could have repercussions not only for himself as Chief Minister but also for the wider government.

Naidu specifically cautioned against any negative remarks or actions by party workers, particularly those in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that such behavior could reflect poorly on the administration as a whole.



Drawing a parallel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu praised Modi's perseverance, noting that his disciplined approach has allowed him to secure victory in elections three times, a feat unmatched by others in the country. He stressed that Modi's success is rooted in hard work and the absence of any wrongdoing during his rise in politics.



In closing, Naidu urged party members to learn from Modi's example and to maintain a focus on integrity and accountability within the party.

