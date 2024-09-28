Chandrababu Naidu meets party leaders in Mangalagiri, asks them to counter opposition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called on party leaders to remain vigilant against what he termed the falsehoods being spread by opposition. During a recent meeting at NTR Bhavan, Naidu emphasised the importance of revealing the truth to the public before misinformation takes root.

Naidu criticized the tactics of YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the party of orchestrating smear campaigns. "We must thwart these conspiracies effectively through coordinated efforts between the government and our party," he stated.

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding the handling of a recent incident in Anantapur district, where a chariot belonging to Rama temple was set on fire and found fault with police for make statements before the investigation is completed.