Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh assure full support to agitating farmers

Amaravati: Even as the High Court continued its daily hearing of the 'Amaravati Case' (to decide on the move to establish three Capitals by the State government), top leadership of the TDP including its national president N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary N Lokesh here on Tuesday assured the agitating farmers of full cooperation.

Referring to the Padayatra undertaken by the farmers of Amaravati - 'Nyaya Sthanam to Devasthanam' - and the reported good response it was receiving throughout the route, the two leaders said Amaravati was not only the dream capital of the farmers whose agitation had entered the 700th day on Tuesday, but also that of the people of the State.

The very idea conceived by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to carve out three Capitals for the State smacked not only of arrogance but also his anti-people's attitude, they said. In separate statements, they said people's will would triumph one day and the petty YSRCP leaders would be taught a lesson.

The hurdles being created by the government to the Padayatra would be overcome by the committed farmers and their party would go to any extent to support their movement. "No government could suppress people's will for long. The destructive tactics of the government would be overcome. The farmers gave up their lands for a noble cause of the Capital which would serve the entire State. How can they be defeated," they said.