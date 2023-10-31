Chandrababu Naidu released from jail, TDP activists gathers in huge number

RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu was released from Rajamahendravaram Jail on Tuesday evening. He had been arrested in a skill development case and was granted interim bail by the High Court. The release of Chandrababu was celebrated by TDP leaders, activists, and supporters. A large number of people gathered at the jail to welcome him, leading tense atmosphere.



Nara Lokesh, Brahmani, Devansh, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and several TDP leaders, including Atchennaidu, Payyavula Keshav, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Eluri Sambasivarao, and TD Janardhan, visited the jail. TDP supporters from across the state, including Telangana, also came to see Chandrababu, who had spent 52 days in jail.

Despite the presence of police barricades set up to control the crowd, TDP activists and fans managed to bypass them and rushed towards the jail, pushing the police aside. This led to a tense atmosphere within the jail premises. The supporters were determined to reach Chandrababu and express their solidarity with him. The incident highlighted the strong support and enthusiasm of the TDP activists and fans for their leader.







