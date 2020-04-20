Chandrababu Naidu responds over death of young man in Sattenapalle, demands govt to grant ex-gratia

Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted over the death of Muslim youth who died of police attack in the Sattenapalle town of Guntur district. He urged the police to be a restraint to avoid such brutal activities. He also demanded the government to provide exgratia to the deceased family.

"People of all classes should cooperate with the police and act responsibly during this pandemic; we must act in mutual support, coordination and fraternity, " Naidu asserted.

Earlier, a young man who went out to fetch the medicines have been obstructed by police and was beaten brutally and was taken to hospital after felling into an unconscious state. He was declared dead. The Guntur range IG Prabhakar Rao who fled to the spot had asserted that the police have not attacked the deceased stating that he had a heart problem due to which he collapsed on the spot after the police have instructed him.

Meanwhile, the deceased family alleged that Ghoise has died of police beating and sort stern action on the police who are responsible for the death.