Chandrababu Naidu salutes police martyrs

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives to maintain unity and integrity of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Naidu said that the Police Commemoration Day was being observed all over India in memory of the sacrifices made by the brave souls. The martyrs' services in protecting the law and order in society, preventing crime, protecting fundamental rights of citizens and Constitutional rights were unforgettable, he said.

The TDP chief said that the police who lost their lives in the fight against anarchic and anti-social forces will find a permanent place in the hearts of the people of all sections.