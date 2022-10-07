Chandrababu Naidu seeks help to kidney ailment victims of A Konduru

Vijayawada: TDP national president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to secretary, Union health ministry and director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) requesting to find solution as around 2,000 people are suffering from kidney ailments in A Konduru mandal of NTR district due to presence of silica fluoride in water.

In the letter, Naidu stated that majority of kidney ailment victims are STs, BCs and Minorities living in backward A Konduru mandal. The ministry of tribal welfare, Government of India, sanctioned a dialysis centre with a budget of Rs 3.15 crore in 2018. As the dialysis centre was set up in another mandal, the kidney victims of A Konduru mandal are suffering, he explained

The TDP chief appealed to Indian Council of Medical Research to depute a research team to conduct field research and find out the solution to the kidney problem in A Konduru mandal. The ICMR's research would not only help the policy makers but also improve the lives of the people of A Konduru mandal, he added.