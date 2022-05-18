Chandrababu Naidu sees early polls, tells leaders to stand by people

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called upon the party cadre to get ready for 'early polls' which could be announced ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"Advance elections are likely in the state ahead of 2024. Cadres and leaders should be prepared for this. We should get ready to face any challenge', Naidu said.

Addressing a teleconference with party leaders, the he said all sections of people were facing severe problems under the YSRCP regime. Telugu Desam Party had become a symbol of hope and chance for a better future to the people of Andhra Pradesh who were now repenting for choosing Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader.

TDP chief said that a strong anti-government wave was sweeping against the YCP regime. The people were giving a warm reception to the TDP leaders during the 'Badude Badudu' campaign against increased taxes. On the other hand, the government's 'Gadapa Gadapaku' programme was facing a backlash everywhere. Everyone had harrowing tales to recall. The unpopularity of the YCP rule was evident among all sections and in all regions of the state.

Ex-CM asserted that the TDP leaders should move closer to the people. They should be prepared to meet any challenge while working with the people. He said they should knock every door to find out the problems faced by the people.