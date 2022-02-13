Chandrababu Naidu sees plot behind 'tainted' jailor's posting

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of behaving like a 'terrorist' to blackmail and suppress the opposition leaders politically and financially.

Naidu said the ruling party leadership brought tainted jailor Varun Reddy to Kadapa jail as part of a conspiracy to eliminate the accused persons in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The TDP chief called on the party MLC Ashok Babu's family members at the latter's residence here following his arrest by the CID and subsequent release. Later, addressing a press conference here, Naidu warned the Chief Minister and his conniving police officers that they would face similar problems in future. Alarmingly, the government was creating serious problems for the people and then enacting a drama to resolve them. Like a terrorist, the government itself was launching attacks on different sections of society, he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the DGP publish a white paper on the law and order situation. False cases were registered against 40 TDP leaders and as many as 33 TDP leaders were murdered. The CID became so bold that they used 'third degree' against a sitting Member of Parliament while in judicial custody.

The TDP chief said Varun Reddy became controversial in the sensational Moddu Seenu murder that took place in the Anantapur jail when he was the jailor there. It was well known how the accused persons in the Paritala Ravindra murder were eliminated one by one. Moddu Seenu was one of them.

Naidu said the accused persons in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder were currently put in the Kadapa jail. They were facing life threat ever since tainted jailor Varun Reddy was posted there. All these nefarious plans were being implemented obviously to save YSRCP MP Y Avinash Reddy and such other ruling party leaders. Expressing serious concern, Naidu said the TDP would write a letter to the CBI on the suspicious appointment of Varun Reddy at the Kadapa jail. Varun Reddy has been suspended several times by successive governments.