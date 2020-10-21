Chandrababu Naidu should've remembered BCs when in power

Amaravati: A day after the TDP appointed backward class leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu as the party's state unit president, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy on Tuesday said that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu should have remembered the backward classes when he was in power.

Reddy, who is also YSRCP parliamentary party leader, said: "Nobody will believe you (Naidu) when you promote backward classes' leaders after losing power," hinting that such elevations should have been done when the TDP supremo was the Chief Minister.

The YSRCP leader claimed that Naidu "did not treat properly the backward classes" when the TDP was in power in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that his critical comments against such communities were still circulating in the cyberspace.

Vijayasai Reddy said that it was the people who decided electoral defeats and victories. "After losing public trust, no institution can put you back on the pedestal of power," he remarked.