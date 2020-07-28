Chandrababu Naidu slams AP govt. alleges of not taking steps to contain Coronavirus

Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu criticized the state government for taking the Coronavirus epidemic lightly from the beginning and leaving it as the severity increased. "The conditions under which the bodies were piled up in the Guntur GGH were deplorable," Naidu said. He instructed the government to study the effect of the virus on the dead bodies and conduct cremation ceremonies as per protocol. He said that there was no need to be discouraged and appealed them not to be negligent. He said there was a need to raise awareness on home quarantine and telemedicine. Chandrababu sent a video message to the public through his Twitter handle to this extent.

"The coronavirus is the worst disaster in recent history with top countries in the world, including the United States and Europe, have been hit hard by the virus; there was a financial crisis and lot of problems came up by all means. The situation is similar around the world, with many losing their jobs," Naidu asserted.

He said that the people can face such disaster by being vigilant until the vaccine arrives. The opposition leader has advised the people to avoid Alcohol and other addictions and boost the immune system. He also asked the people not to come out unless an emergency. "In these unprecedented times, we all have no choice but to be brave and move forward," Chandrababu opined.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as many as 6051 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus positive, according to the AP Department of Health. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,02,349 along with 3234 persons have been recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 49 people have been reported dead. East Godavari district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1210 cases followed by 744 in Guntur, 664 in Kurnool, 655 in Visakhapatnam, 684 in Visakhapatnam and 524 in Anantapur.