Chandrababu Naidu suffering from 'Jagan phobia', says Peddireddi

Amaravati: Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu had been suffering from "Jagan phobia", as he is unable to withstand the Chief Minister's charisma.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP party office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented over 90 per cent of the poll promises in just 18 months and took the governance to the doorstep of the people through village and ward secretariats. He said that YSRCP supporters would win gram panchayat elections with a thumping majority, in view of the welfare initiatives of the state government.

Further, the minister said that Chandrababu was unable to accept the defeat in the recent polls and thus TDP had been raking up issues to create a chaotic atmosphere. He slammed the TDP president for "misinterpreting election results" and stated that the public had rejected TDP by confining them to less than 10 per cent seats. Brushing aside the allegations of forcible unanimous polls, the minister said that Chandrababu was unable to see the acts of K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, who terrorised the contestants.

"There is an overwhelming response from the people of Chittoor to the Chief Minister and me for providing good governance and implementing welfare schemes on a saturation basis. With this charisma of the Chief Minister, Chandrababu's supporters are going to be defeated in his own constituency, even in Chittoor district," he added.

Speaking on the Visakhapatnam steel plant, the minister said that it is a Central government institution and if POSCO company had to take over that, they would meet the Prime Minister or other officials of the Union government. He said that POSCO company is an international entity and they met the Chief Minister on a courtesy call but not on the issue of acquiring a steel plant. The minister recalled that it was M Venkaiah Naidu who led the student's protest for the steel plant in Visakhapatnam and said that as a key leader in BJP, he should speak on privatisation issue.