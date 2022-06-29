Chandrababu Naidu to contest from Kuppam only: TDP

Chittoor: TDP state secretary V Surendra Kumar slammed the ruling party leaders for making baseless comments against N Chandrababu Naidu's poll strategy in next general elections.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Surendra Kumar said Naidu had already made it clear that he would contest from Kuppam constituency in the ensuing elections.

He recalled that Naidu has been representing Kuppam for the last forty years. Apart from it, he said Naidu has developed Kuppam as the most advanced constituency in the state.

He exuded confidence that TDP would regain its past glory defeating YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next general elections.

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and other senior YSRCP leaders recently commented that Naidu would switch over to Krishna District in the next elections who has lost his hold in Kuppam.