Polling booth vandalized in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Villagers vandalised a polling booth amid boycott in five villages under Mahadeshwarabetta of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, with an unsettling incident unfolding in Indiganatta village .

Villagers of Indiganatta village in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, opted to boycott voting due to the lack of basic facilities. Despite officials' attempts to persuade them, the villagers stood firm, demanding infrastructure improvements before casting their votes. This led to a confrontation, prompting police to resort to baton charging to disperse the crowd. In response, enraged villagers attacked the polling booth, damaging furniture, equipment, and the EVM.

The vandalism at the polling station in Indiganatta village was carried out by dissatisfied villagers who refrained from voting. Officials attempting to convince them were also targeted in the altercation. Numerous individuals vented their anger by destroying EVMs, furniture, and polling materials. Minor injuries were sustained by electoral staff during the chaos. Upon learning of the incident, Tehsildar swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

During lathi charges to restore order, prompting retaliatory stone pelting from villagers . The tense atmosphere led to injuries among both officials and members of the public.







