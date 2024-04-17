Live
Chandrababu Naidu to file nomination for Kuppam constituency on April 19
As the political landscape heats up in Andhra Pradesh with the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the state is abuzz with anticipation as the notification for these crucial polls is set to be released tomorrow. The process of candidate nominations for the elections will also kick off, marking the beginning of a spirited election campaign across the region.
In a strategic move, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh, are gearing up to file their nominations, vying for electoral success in Mangalagiri and Kuppam constituencies, respectively.
Tomorrow, TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh is poised to file his nomination in Mangalagiri, representing the NDA alliance in the state. Commencing his campaign with a rally starting from the revered Sitaramula Temple in Mangalagiri at 9 am, Lokesh will traverse through, Vaishnavi Kalyanamandapam, and Old Bus Stand Center before culminating the rally at the MTMC Corporation office to formally submit his nomination papers.
Meanwhile, TDP stalwart Chandrababu Naidu is set to file his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat on April 19. However, in a surprising move, his wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will be the one submitting the nomination on his behalf. Scheduled for the 19th of this month at 12:33 pm, Bhuvaneshwari's nomination filing will be accompanied by a grand rally organized by the TDP to show support for her candidacy.