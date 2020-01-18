Chandrababu Naidu to meet with TDP MLA's over Assembly session on January 19

Amaravati: The TDP national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be meeting with the party MLA on Sunday (January 19) at morning 10:30 am.

In the meeting, the leaders will discuss the strategy that needs to the implemented during the special Assembly session on January 20 over three capitals issues in the state. Later that day, Naidu will be also meeting with TDP key leaders from the afternoon.

AP special Assembly sessions are scheduled for three days from the 20th of this month. It's reported that the government is likely to introduce the CRDA Act Amendment bill, English medium, and SC classification bill in the house.