Chandrababu Naidu to visit Nellore district today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Nellore District on Friday. He will be arriving at Rapur in Nellore District from Hyderabad in a special helicopter at 1 pm.

Naidu's tour includes a visit to Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Penchalakona, Venkatagiri Constituency, where he will perform special pujas later in the evening. The TDP leader is expected to leave the district at 4 o'clock and return to his residence.

The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday released a rousing song in preparation for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The song, which was shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, calls for unity among Telugu Desam Party cadre in the elections. Sung by Sudhir Katta, the song encourages the people to stand strong and resolute in the face of adversity, promising victory for those who fight with valor and determination.