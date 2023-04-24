Chandrababu Naidu tours Pedakurapadu tomorrow

Narasaraopet: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu, party leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Kommapati Sridhar on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for 'Edemi Kharma Mana Rastraniki' programme to be held in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency on April 25. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in this programme.

Addressing the review meeting held in Amaravati, Kanna Lakshminarayana said people are vexed with the YSRCP government rule and decided to vote in favour of TDP in the coming elections. He expressed confidence that TDP will come back to power in the State.

Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao urged the party activists to work for the victory of the TDP in the coming elections and added that development is possible with TDP only. He urged part activists and leaders to make Chandrababu Naidu visit a grand success.

TDP Macherla Assembly constituency in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy and others were present.