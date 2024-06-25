Live
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
- Rytu Bharosa Scheme should be provided to the farmers who are cultivating the land- Farmers
Chandrababu Naidu visits Kuppam, thanks people for the support
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that he wish to take birth in Kuppam if there is another birth and thanked the people for their love and support.
Addressing at a public meeting, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has criticized the Jagan government for neglecting irrigation projects during his visit to Kuppam constituency.
This is Chandrababu's first visit to Kuppam since taking office as CM. During his visit, he inspected the Handri-Neeva and Kuppam branch canals, expressing his disappointment that projects in the final stages were ignored.
