Chandrababu Naidu visits Kuppam, thanks people for the support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that he wish to take birth in Kuppam if there is another birth and thanked the people for their love and support.

Addressing at a public meeting, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has criticized the Jagan government for neglecting irrigation projects during his visit to Kuppam constituency.

This is Chandrababu's first visit to Kuppam since taking office as CM. During his visit, he inspected the Handri-Neeva and Kuppam branch canals, expressing his disappointment that projects in the final stages were ignored.