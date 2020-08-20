TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was incensed that YSRCP leaders were involved in a massive scandal in the name of housing scheme. They were outraged that land had been purchased at a higher rate in areas that were not suitable for habitation. Lands purchased by the government to provide housing for the poor have been criticized for being submerged in floods.

Chandrababu wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh chief secretary to this effect. In the name of housing for the poor, fallow lands, lands at low low lying areas and mangrove forests have been illegally acquired. Chandrababu was outraged that even areas unsuitable for housing were being bought at a higher rate than the market rate and large-scale corruption was taking place.



"The government has mobilized 600 acres for housing for the poor in Burugupudi village in Korukonda zone of East Godavari district. Rs 270 crore has been allotted at a rate of Rs 45 lakh per acre. Those lands in the hinterland should be restructured, which needs an additional Rs 250 crore for this. They are committing corruption of Rs 500 crore in the name of these calculated houses,

Chandrababu Naidu in the letter said that most of the lands collected by the government will submerge in the Godavari floods and asked Jagan Mohan Reddy government whether is it good to build houses for poor at such places.