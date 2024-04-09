Live
- SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha’ ritual of father Mukhtar
- Ola to shut global operations, to focus on Indian market
- Vijay Antony talks love and cinema ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
- Proclaimed offender arrested for multi-crore real estate scam in Punjab
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest by ED, remand order by trial court
- Ahead of polls, BSF makes back-to-back gold seizures near B’desh border
- ‘Culture to connectivity’: PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit gives further push to NDA's Mission South
- Delhi High Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Delhi Liquor Scam case
- Ravi Teja’s landmark 75th film promises a ‘Mass Dawath’ for Sankranti 2025
- 106 govt employees suspended in Telangana for attending BRS meeting
Just In
Chandrababu offers sops to volunteers, says they will be retained with enhanced salary
TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has made a significant announcement of a special offer for volunteers in the state on the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival.
TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has made a significant announcement of a special offer for volunteers in the state on the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival. Naidu declared that if the TDP comes to power, the salary of volunteers would see a substantial increase to Rs. 10,000, emphasizing the party's unwavering support for the dedicated volunteers serving the community.
Clarifying any misunderstandings, Naidu refuted claims of plans to dismiss the volunteers upon assuming power, affirming that their service would be valued and sustained under all circumstances. The TDP chief reiterated his commitment to backing the volunteers and recognising their crucial role in assisting the public.
Ugadi festivities were joyously celebrated at the Mangalagiri TDP central office, with Nara Chandrababu Naidu extending warm Ugadi greetings to the people and members of the TDP during the event.
However, amid the election fervor, the Election Commission issued explicit directives instructing volunteers to refrain from involvement in the distribution of pensions to beneficiaries. Responding to this directive, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu penned a letter to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, urging for prompt measures to ensure that pension recipients receive their entitlements without any delays.