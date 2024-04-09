Chandrababu offers sops to volunteers, says they will be retained with enhanced salary

TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has made a significant announcement of a special offer for volunteers in the state on the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival. Naidu declared that if the TDP comes to power, the salary of volunteers would see a substantial increase to Rs. 10,000, emphasizing the party's unwavering support for the dedicated volunteers serving the community.



Clarifying any misunderstandings, Naidu refuted claims of plans to dismiss the volunteers upon assuming power, affirming that their service would be valued and sustained under all circumstances. The TDP chief reiterated his commitment to backing the volunteers and recognising their crucial role in assisting the public.

Ugadi festivities were joyously celebrated at the Mangalagiri TDP central office, with Nara Chandrababu Naidu extending warm Ugadi greetings to the people and members of the TDP during the event.

However, amid the election fervor, the Election Commission issued explicit directives instructing volunteers to refrain from involvement in the distribution of pensions to beneficiaries. Responding to this directive, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu penned a letter to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, urging for prompt measures to ensure that pension recipients receive their entitlements without any delays.