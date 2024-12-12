Chandrababu outlines govt. achievements and vision for AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reflected on the progress made by the newly formed coalition government over the past six months. Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in his administration by the citizens following years of uncertainty, Naidu emphasized a commitment to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people.

Since taking office, Naidu and his cabinet have focused on stabilizing a state that he described as being "on a ventilator," offering a range of welfare schemes and development programs aimed at revitalizing the local economy. "We have given oxygen to the state and made it stable," he asserted, highlighting the importance of good governance and prompt decision-making in regaining public trust.

రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల బలమైన కోరికతో ఆవిర్భవించిన ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వ పాలనలో ఆరు నెలలు గడిచింది. నిర్బంధంలో, సంక్షోభంలో, అభద్రతలో గడిపిన ఐదేళ్ల కాలాన్ని ఒక పీడకలగా భావించి తమ అభివృద్ధి కోసం, తమ పిల్లల భవిష్యత్తు కోసం ఎన్నో ఆశలతో కూటమి ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రజలు ఎన్నుకున్నారు. బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టిన తొలి… pic.twitter.com/hgt0hmonU4 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 12, 2024

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's motto: 'State First... People Final,' indicating a pledge to prioritize the needs and welfare of the populace. Acknowledging the extensive challenges ahead, Naidu insisted that the administration was moving forward with a comprehensive plan to ensure sustainable growth.

Looking to the future, Naidu unveiled the "Swarnandhra - 2047" vision, a long-term initiative aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader among Indian states by the centenary of its formation. "With your blessings and partnership, we will make Andhra Pradesh number 1," he declared, calling for community involvement in the ongoing development efforts.

As he concluded, Naidu reaffirmed his dedication to the people of Andhra Pradesh, expressing confidence that together they would build a brighter future for the state and its children.