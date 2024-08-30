Chandrababu oversees Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident probe, seeks regular report

In a swift response to alarming reports of secret cameras installed at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna District, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing the investigation. Upon learning of the incident, the Chief Minister immediately directed district officials, along with Minister Kollu Ravindra and local MLAs, to visit the college and assess the situation firsthand.

Communicating directly with the district Collector and Superintendent of Police, Naidu inquired about the progress of the investigation and emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry that considers the concerns and grievances of the student body. In a stern warning, he stated that strict actions will be taken against culprits if it is proven that videos were indeed recorded.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of addressing the anxieties of students and reassured them that the government is committed to uncovering the truth. He raised concerns about the possible negligence of college management regarding complaints made by students and promised that accountability measures would follow if negligence is found.

Naidu also aimed to comfort worried parents, assuring them that the government will implement appropriate measures to protect student welfare. He emphasized that students should not feel discouraged in the wake of these events and encouraged open communication about their concerns.

In an effort to maintain oversight throughout the investigation, the Chief Minister has requested updates from officials every three hours until the matter is resolved. The government's proactive stance aims to restore confidence within the student community and ensure a safe educational environment.