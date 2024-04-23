Chandrababu participates in women's conference in Viziagaram

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), continued his visit to Vizianagaram district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. As part of the Prajagalam Yatra, he participated in a Women's Conference program held in Bondapalli, where several TDP leaders addressed the gathering and shared their insights.

While the event was underway in Vizianagaram, leaders from Anantapur district who were unable to attend a previous program at Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli, Vijayawada, seized the opportunity to meet with Chandrababu during his visit to Vizianagaram district.

During his visit, Chandrababu Naidu took the opportunity to distribute B-Forms to key TDP candidates in various constituencies. Raptadu TDP candidate Paritala Sunitha, Palamaneru candidate Amaranatha Reddy, and Uravakonda candidate Payyavula Keshav were among those who received the B-Forms from Chandrababu in Vizianagaram district. These forms were provided to the leaders who missed the recent party-organized program, ensuring their participation in the upcoming electoral process.

The distribution of B-Forms by Chandrababu Naidu underscores the TDP's commitment to fielding strong candidates and gearing up for the electoral challenges ahead. The visit to Vizianagaram district served as a platform for party leaders and members to engage with the community and solidify their campaign strategies as the elections draw near.