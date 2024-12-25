Chandrababu pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 100th anniversary Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a leader deserving of national pride during tributes paid to the former Prime Minister on his centenary. The commemorative event took place at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday, where CM Naidu was joined by notable figures including President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda, among other Union Ministers.

In a tribute shared via Twitter, CM Naidu extolled Vajpayee’s contributions to the country and reflected on his own experiences working alongside the esteemed leader. The CM also shared a nostalgic photograph taken with Vajpayee in the past.

Amidst the centenary celebrations, CM Naidu is also engaged in a series of significant meetings in Delhi. Scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi at 5 pm and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 6 pm, the discussions are expected to revolve around state funding and the allocation of resources for various central government schemes. These talks come ahead of the central budget presentation slated for February 1.

Additionally, Naidu will attend a meeting of NDA leaders at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence at 12:30 pm. His agenda includes discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Kumaraswamy, particularly focusing on the future of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.