Chandrababu Congratulates Jessy Raj Mathrapu on Prime Minister’s National Child Award 2025

Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh : In a moment of immense pride for the state, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to young skater Jessy Raj Mathrapu, who has been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister’s National Child Award 2025. The award recognizes Jessy's exceptional accomplishments in the world of sports and will be presented to her by Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.

Starting her skating journey at the tender age of nine, Jessy has demonstrated remarkable dedication and talent, which has not only brought her accolades but also inspired numerous young athletes across Andhra Pradesh. Her recent achievement of winning a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships further underscores her commitment to excellence in the sport.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his pride in Jessy’s accomplishments and emphasized the importance of supporting young talent in the state. “Jessy Raj Mathrapu’s achievements are a shining example of what dedication and passion can achieve. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many and reflects the potential of our young athletes in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

As Jessy prepares to receive this esteemed national recognition, the entire state stands behind her, celebrating her achievements and looking forward to her continued success in the sport.