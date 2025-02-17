Chandrababu responds to Guntur accident, assures support the deceased kin

In a heart-wrenching incident in Guntur district where a road accident has resulted in the death of three agricultural labourers, prompting a strong response from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Expressing his sorrow over the loss, Chief Minister Naidu remarked on the tragic nature of the event, highlighting that the victims—Arunakumari, Nancharamma, and Seetharavamma—were on their way to work when their lives were cut short. In response to this devastating incident, the Chief Minister assured financial assistance to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to ensure that injured passengers receive the best possible medical treatment.

Minister Nadendla Manohar also expressed his shock and condolences concerning the accident. He echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments, labeling the event as unfortunate and underscoring the need for improved medical care for the injured at Guntur Government Hospital. Minister Manohar extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families affected and affirmed that the government would provide necessary support to the victims.